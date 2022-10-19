Ludhiana (Punjab): The Police arrested a young man aged 26 years for allegedly beating his mother for not cooking his favourite dish and then pushed her from terrace leading to her death in New Ashok Nagar locality here in Ludhiana on Tuesday. The arrested young man was stated to be mentally challenged. The victim was identified as Charanjit Kaur who died while undergoing treatment at the Civil hospital.

The accused Surinder Singh alias Tinku, the younger son of the deceased, also attacked his mother with an iron rod and injured his father when he tried to intervene. Tinku was handed over to the police by his relatives.

Salem Tabri Station House Officer Gagandeep Singh said "a murder case was registered against the accused and he has been arrested." Locals alleged that both sons of the deceased are mentally challenged. They have also admitted Tinku's elder brother to the hospital requesting his treatment.

Also Read: Pune: Minor delivers baby by watching YouTube tutorial, kills it later