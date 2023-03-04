Ludhiana: A six-year-old girl from Ludhiana has created history by becoming the youngest girl to hoist the Indian flag on Mount Meru and Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak of South Africa in one week. Sienna Chopra had left for Africa on January 21 and after reaching Moshi, Tanzania's capital she set off for her trekking expedition, along with her father. Expressing her excitement, Sienna said that she was very happy to create a new world record and make her country proud.

Sienna's father said they climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Meru, which is 70 km west of Mount Kilimanjaro in a week and hoisted the tri-colour on the two peaks. "Sienna has set a new record of being the youngest to climb these two mountains in just one week. She climbed 19,000 feet of Mount Kilimanjaro and 15,000 feet of Mount Meru in just 39 hours. If more organisations come forward in recognising such a feat then it will be really helpful for budding talents like Sienna," her father said. No person in the world has established this record of climbing these mountains one after the other at such a young age, he added.

MLA Kulwant Sidhu felicitated the girl and encouraged her to come up with more such records. Sidhu said it was a matter of honour not only for Punjab, but also for the entire country. Sienna's father said he was meeting Sidhu for the second time. Earlier, he had called upon the MLA before going for the expedition and now his daughter had come to seek his blessings, he said.