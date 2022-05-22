Hoshiarpur (Punjab): Rithik Roshan, a six-year-old boy, fell into a 300-feet deep borewell in Behrampur village near Garhdiwala in Punjab on Sunday and a rescue operation to save the boy is underway, said officials.

The boy was playing in a field and climbed a borewell shaft when some stray dogs started chasing him. The borewell shaft was covered with a jute bag and could not withstand the weight of the boy and gave in causing him to fall into the well. Officials said that the borewell is 300-ft deep and that the boy is stuck at 100-ft inside the borewell. Hrithik is the son of migrant labourers.

Teams of district administration including Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans, have reached the site. A team of the National Disaster Response Force has also been called in, said, officials. Medical teams have also been deployed. A camera has been put inside the borewell to monitor the boy's condition, said the officials, adding that high flow oxygen is being provided through pipes.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said he is in constant touch with the district administration.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said he prays for the safe evacuation of the boy.