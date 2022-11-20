Chandigarh: On Sunday, Punjab Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) summoned former Director General of Police Sumedh Saini in connection with the Kotakpura firing incident in 2015. He has been asked to join the probe on November 29. The investigation is being carried out based on two FIRs registered on October 14, 2015, and August 7, 2018, said sources. The SIT led by ADGP LK Yadav had earlier probed Sukhbir Singh Badal, Deputy Chief Minister, at the time of the incident, on September 14 earlier this year.

Saini has been named an accused in the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firings in the Faridkot district. Notably, Saini and others demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The incident, which took place in 2015, saw a 'bir' (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib stolen from a Gurdwara whereafter sacrilegious messages as well as torn pages of the book, were found scattered across several places in the Faridkot district. Subsequently, police opened fire at anti-sacrilege protesters leading to the death of two in Behbal Kalan while a few were injured in Kotkapura.