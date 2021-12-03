New Delhi: Singer Sidhu Moosewala rushed to Delhi to meet the party's former President Rahul Gandhi soon after joining the Congress party in Chandigarh. He was also accompanied by Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, state incharge Harish Chaudhary, and leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.



While speaking to the media, Sidhu said, "He came today to take the blessings of Rahul Ji. Out of his innocence, he shared his vision for Punjab with Rahul Gandhi that he wants to change the lives of the people of Punjab for the betterment, as he feels their pain. Rahul Ji hailed his vision and permitted Moosewala to directly contact Raja Warring and Harish Chaudhary, who are now his mentors if he faces any problem with the party members,"

"God bless you all that now we have a youth icon in the party who is so grounded and a superstar with paranormal abilities. I would like to thank you all for encouraging him. This is just the beginning. He will become a tall oak," he further added.

It must be noted that Sidhu Moosewala is a controversial figure as he is accused of promoting gun culture through his songs and is also facing cases of firing with police weapons.

Meanwhile, BJP termed it a 'black day' in the history of the state as Congress has inducted Moosewala. Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary of BJP, said that Punjab Congress is promoting the ‘Gun Culture and Separatist forces’ by inducting elements like Sidhu Moosewala and it has exposed the ‘nefarious design’ of the party.

Speaking to the reporters in Delhi, Moosewala said that he has discussed the developmental works that can be done in his area.

