Barnala (Punjab): Setting a unique example of communal harmony, the Sikhs of Punjab have rebuilt a mosque that was demolished during the partition in 1947 and handed it over to the Muslims of the area. The mosque is situated in the Kutba Bahmania village of Barnala district.

The mosque which was closed for the last 76 years was renovated and re-opened. The mosque shares its boundaries with a Gurudwara here. It is a historical village, during the partition, most of the Muslims from here moved to Pakistan. This Masjid was built here before 1947.

Mohammed, a local, said the Mosque was closed down and abandoned as there were no Muslims in the area after partition. Now a few Muslim families have relocated to this village, they discussed the reopening of the mosque with the Gurudwara management committee.

Mohammed said the mosque was renovated and recently re-opened for use. I thank the villagers who have set up an example of communal harmony, he said. Charanjit, a villager who was part of the renovation, said the mosque shares boundaries with the Gurudwara. We are happy that all the villagers have come together to revive this ancient mosque.

Swaran Singh, an elderly villager said, this is a historical village. This mosque was built before the partition. Even before it was renovated, the building of the mosque never came under the attack by other communities. Now the mosque has been renovated. The villagers have spread the message of communal harmony by re-building the mosque again, he added.

Village sarpanch Buta Singh said both the communities live in harmony in this village. As the building of the mosque was old and dilapidated, they decided to renovate it. Funds were collected for its renovation. Every villager has contributed to repairing the mosque. After the mosque was renovated, it was handed over to the Muslim community, the sarpanch said.