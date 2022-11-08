Amritsar: A large number of devotees arrived at Sachkhand Sri Harimandar Sahib in Punjab's Amritsar to pay obeisance on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the first Guru Nanak Dev Ji on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Sangat bowed down at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib to pay their obeisance on the occasion. Shiromani Committee member Surjit Singh Bhittevad, who also visited the Harimandar Sahib said that the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji is being celebrated in a grand manner by the Shiromani Committee at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib.

He said that a large number of Sangats are coming to pay obeisance at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib. Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib was decorated on the occasion.