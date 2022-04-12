Chandigarh: Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu has been admitted to a hospital. She is undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital. This was stated by Navjot Singh Sidhu in a tweet. "Wife was seriously ill for the last two days, was hospitalised yesterday ….. will be operated today at Fortis Hospital … praying for a speedy recovery," tweeted Navjot Singh Sidhu. The operation will take place at Fortis Hospital today. Navjot Singh Sidhu also appealed for prayers for the speedy recovery of his wife.