Chandigarh: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday once again launched attack on Chief Minister Channi government over delay in the judgement in 2015 Sri Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege incident.

Sidhu tweeted, "Why plead to High Court, when the Court had directed you to take the lead and open the report ... If there is nothing in the report let Captain be accountable, if there is something, take immediate action !!"

The 2015 Guru Granth Sahib desecration (also known as the 2015 Sri Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege) refers to a series of desecration incidents of the Sikh Guru Granth Sahib and subsequent protests that took place in Punjab, India in October 2015.

The Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy scripture, was taken from a gurdwara Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in Faridkot district on June 1, 2015 and later on October 12, 2015 more than 110 pages of the holy scripture found scattered in front of a gurdwara in Bargari. This incident led to a huge protest and numerous loss of lives across the state.

