Chandigarh: Slain singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents once again received death threats through email in which the accused threatened to kill them by April 25. It has also come to light that Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been mentioned in the mail. Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh has already filed a complaint with the police about this threat, following which the police have started their investigation.

Police sources revealed that the threat mail was sent by a 14-year-old child in Jodhpur. This was found when the police raided the place from where the mail originated. The child has now been detained and is being questioned. The police are trying to find out who instructed the child to send this threatening mail. This is not the first time Moosewala's parents have got death threats.

Earlier in July last year, the family received similar death threats through social media. In September last year, the Mansa police arrested a person identified as Mahipal, also a resident of Jodhpur, for sending a threat mail. It was revealed that the accused had sent the death threat through Instagram only to increase his social media followers on a page that he had created in the name of AJ Lawrence Bishnoi.

Briefing about this incident SSP Gaurav Tura said that two mobile phones have been seized from the accused and a case has been registered against him in coordination with the Delhi Police.

The slain Punjabi singer was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa on May 29 last year, a day after the police withdrew his security, along with 424 others. The Punjab police said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi might be the key conspirator behind his death going by the confessional statements of the arrested accused. The singer joined the Congress party in December 2021 ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.