Mansa: Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents have met the family of a six-year-old boy who was shot dead by bike-borne miscreants in front of his father in Punjab's Mansa district on Friday. Mossewala's parents met the grief-stricken family and condoled them. The Moosewala's family extended their solidarity with the bereaved family.

The family members of the deceased said they do not have any kind of enmity with anyone here. "We want justice for our son. Strict action should be taken against the assailants. Udayveer's sister also suffered injuries in this attack but her condition is said to be stable now," they said. The family also sought stringent action against the accused.

According to sources close to the family, the six-year-old was killed by unidentified persons in Mansa's Kotli Kalan village when the child was walking along with his father and sister. Sources said that Jaspreet Singh was walking towards home with his son and daughter when they were attacked.

Police said bike-borne miscreants opened fire at them. Jaspreet's son Udayveer died on the spot while his daughter suffered injuries in this attack and she is being treated at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and research in Chandigarh (PGI). The miscreants aimed at Jaspreet but the bullets hit his son.

After being shot, the child was taken to a private hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. The family was left shattered after the incident. The police have also issued a high alert in the area and have also started an investigation to nab the accused, police sources said.

Also read: 6-yr-old son shot dead as gunmen open fire on father at Punjab's Mansa

Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nanak Singh said "a high alert has been issued by the police and the persons who committed the murder will be arrested soon. A case has been registered against unknown persons and police have started raids to nab the accused."