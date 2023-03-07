Chandigarh (Punjab) : The parents of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala sparked an uproar by sitting on dharna outside the Punjab Vidhana Sabha on the third day of its budget session here in Chandigarh on Tuesday morning. They demanded justice in their son's murder case and sought an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Before the start of the Vidhana Sabha third-day proceedings, Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur sat on dharna. Congress MLA Pratap Bajwa, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Waring and MLA Sukhpal Khaira are also present with him. They demanded action against gangster Goldie Brar.

Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh said that goons but not gangsters were involved in his son's murder case and these goons took the money and shot dead his son. He further asked whether he should not fight my son's case. "I have received death threats several times and have been told that I will be killed before April 25. I want to say to the government. Withdraw my protection, because I will continue to fight for justice," he said.

Moosewala's parents were unhappy that in the last 10 months, they have gone to the police and the administration many times for justice but what is happening was that the case of their child's murder was being suppressed. They warned that if they do not get justice soon, they will stage a permanent sit-in protest outside the Vidhan Sabha.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Jawahke village of Mansa and the responsibility for this murder was taken by Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar.