Tarn Taran (Punjab): Sidhu Moosewala murder suspect gangster Deepak Tinu, along with his accomplices, allegedly assaulted three jail inmates in Tarn Taran’s Goindwal Sahib Central Jail here on Monday evening. The injured prisoners included Aman and Karanpreet Singh, both of whom were initially admitted to the Tarn Taran Civil Hospital. Due to their critical condition, they were later shifted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for better treatment.

A third inmate, Manish, sustained minor injuries and was sent back to Goindwal Sahib Jail after being administered first-aid. An old enmity is stated to be the reason behind the attack inside the jail. A jail official identified as Paramjit Singh was also injured in the attack.

Also read: Maharashtra ATS nabs three aides of Punjab gangster in Thane district

Following a complaint by the jail authorities, the police have registered a case against five persons including the injured victims. The police booked Deepak Tinu of Bhiwani, Haryana, Mandeep Singh of Munda Pind in Goindwal Sahib besides Aman, Karan, and Manish under Sections 353, 332, 186, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code in this regard.

Earlier, on October 1 last year, gangster Deepak Tinu had fled from the crime investigation agency’s (CIA) custody in Mansa. Later, the Delhi Police arrested him from Ajmer on October 19.