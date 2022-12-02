Chandigarh: Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has been detained in California, USA. However, no official confirmation has been there so far. According to sources, Goldy was detained on or before November 20.

This information has reached the Indian intelligence agencies already, the source said. After which the Indian authorities are contacting the American agencies. Red corner notice has already been issued against Goldy Brar in 2 previous cases. He fled to California for political asylum from Canada a few weeks ago.

When Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was murdered, the mastermind gangster Goldy Brar was living in Canada. He was afraid that it was no longer safe for him which was why he moved from Canada to Fresno, California. For the sake of safety, he had fled to America. After going there, he also tried to take political asylum with the help of two lawyers, sources said.

Goldy Brar has been known for his involvement in several killings. International organisations have extended support to the Indian agencies in tracking the movements of the mobster mastermind.