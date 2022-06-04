Chandigarh: Dismissing all speculations regarding his electoral debut in the Sangrur by-elections, slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh on Saturday said he had no intention of contesting polls. "I have a request for you all. Kindly do not pay any attention to rumours going around on social media. I have no desire to contest any elections," he said in a video clip.

The comment comes after speculations arose about Singh contesting the Sangrur by-elections. The clip further shows Singh requesting all to appear for Moose Wala's Bhog ceremony. "All of you should come. My son's Bhog ceremony is on June 8. I want to speak to everyone, but really unable to right now," he said.

