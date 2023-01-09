Jalandhar (Punjab): Robbers shot dead a policeman in a fierce exchange of fire at Phillaur village near Jalandhar here. Three robbers were left injured. The shootout took place late on Sunday night after the robbers stole a Creta car at gunpoint. The injured robbers have been admitted to Jalandhar Civil Hospital.

The deceased policeman, identified as Kamal Bajwa, succumbed to his bullet injury and was declared brought dead by the doctors. Bajwa had sustained a bullet injury on his thigh and died of excessive bleeding, said an official. The further cause of death can be ascertained only after the post mortem report is out, the official added.

The deceased Bajwa was the gunman of Amandeep Nahar, Station House Officer of Phagwara City police station. The duo along with a team of policemen were chasing robbers, who had stolen a Creta car at gunpoint from a private bank employee in Phagwara.

According to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Subhash Chandra of Phillaur police, four robbers had escaped after stealing a car on the strength of arms and the Phagwara police were chasing them. Three robbers sustained bullet injuries in the firing, while one managed to escape unhurt. The injured robbers were taken to Phillaur civil hospital, from where they were transferred to Jalandhar city hospital.

The owner of the Creta car, Avtar Singh, is a private bank employee and was on his way home to Urban Estate in Phagwara when the robbers stopped him. They allegedly stole his car and fled. On the complaint by Singh, a team of police reached on spot and started tracking the location of the robbers. The chase culminated in Phillaur village with police seizing the stolen car.