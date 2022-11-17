Faridkot: Three persons, including two shooters, involved in the killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Singh earlier in November, were arrested on Thursday by the Punjab Police in Ludhiana. DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that the three accused were arrested during a joint operation by the Jalandhar, Faridkot, and Hoshiarpur police departments.

The shooters from Hoshiarpur were identified as Manpreet alias Mani and Bhupinder alias Goldy, he stated. "#Faridkot Police have arrested Baljit @ Manna for providing logistics to 3 #Haryana-based shooters." the DGP tweeted. Canada-based Goldy Brar was the mastermind behind the killing, he added.

Earlier, three shooters were identified and arrested by Delhi Police from Patiala within hours of the murder. Among them, one was identified as one Jitender while two others were minors. The murder of Singh was carried out by a total of six assailants on the morning of November 10 when he was going to open his dairy shop in Kotkapura of Faridkot.

Goldy Brar, noted by the DGP as "the planner", is also the main accused behind the murder of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was assassinated back in May.