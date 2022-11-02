Chandigarh: The disciplinary committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday suspended former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president and senior Akali leader Bibi Jagir Kaur for anti-party activities.

The SAD has suspended Kaur as she has been demanding to be chosen as the party's nominee for the SGPC presidential poll, which was scheduled to be held on November 9. After no response from the SAD party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, she announced to contest independently and was also meeting SGPC members to gather support.

The disciplinary committee, led by former minister Sikandar Singh Maluka, asked Kaur to clear her stand and issued a two-day ultimatum to her to stop anti-party activities failing which strict disciplinary action would be taken against her.