Chandigarh: A 26-year-old woman was gang-raped for four days in Mohali of Chandigarh. One of the accused among two has been arrested while another managed to escape, said police. One of the arrested accused was identified as Parvinder Singh while another absconding accused was identified as Sunny. Both the accused hail from Punjab said police. The victim, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, had come to Mohali for a job and was staying there.

The investigation revealed that the victim was kept hostage in a room of Sector 39 where she was raped for four days by the two accused. She somehow on the fifth day managed to escape from the custody of the accused and reached a nearby police station to complain. The police reached the location based on the victim’s statement and arrested Parvinder Singh during a raid while another accused fled the spot.

According to the victim's statement, she was first raped by Sunny and later by Parvinder Singh for four days. The victim had come to Mohali for a job and used to live on rent where she came in touch with one of the accused Sunny and later, they became friends. She revealed that the accused Sunny took the victim to Sector 39 for a ride where he kept her hostage and raped her. The man-hunt for another accused Sunny was launched. A medical examination of the victim was conducted and further investigation will be done based on the reports. The family of the victim has also been informed, said police.