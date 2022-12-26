Fatehgarh (Punjab): Commemorating the martyrdom of Baba Zorawar Singh, Baba Fateh Singh, the youngest Sahibzadas of Sri Guru Gobind Singh, Fathegarh's Shri Jyoti Saroop Sahib Gurudwara on Monday commenced Shaheedi Jor Mela with Sri Akhand Sahib Path. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Bhai Gurpreet Singh Randhawa, member of the Shiromani Committee, and manager Bhagwant Singh Dhangera, said that the Shaheedi Jor Mela, which was commenced on Monday, is dedicated two young martyrs, who were bricked alive on the orders of then Mughal faujdar of Sirhind Wazir Khan on December 12, 1705, after they refused to renounce their faith.

Wazir Khan ordered Baba Jorawar Singh, who was nine years old, and Baba Fateh Singh, who was seven years old, the two youngest sons to be bricked alive. Bhagwant further said that there is a three-day Shaheedi Jor Mela at Fatehgarh Sahib, the place for which Sikhs fought for 300 years, first the royal fort of Sirhind, then Fatehgarh Sahib. "The name of Sri Fatehgarh SahibFateh means victory and Garh means fort," Bhagwant pointed out.