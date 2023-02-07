Chandigarh: The alleged attacks on two Sikh brothers near the holy site of Nankana Sahib in Punjab province of Pakistan were taken up by members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday, with Advocate and SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami condemning the incident. "Even before this, there have been many attacks on members of the Sikh community in Pakistan. Neither is action taken by the accused, or are related issues taken seriously," Dhami said.

He has also sought intervention from the Centre on the matter. "To ensure the safety of Sikhs, the Modi government should hold talks with the Pakistan government at a diplomatic level," he added.

The issue has also been taken up by BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa. "Sikh family of Sri Nankana Sahib that was attacked by radicals, appeals for justice with the support of Sikh Sangat of Pak. No action taken agnst culprits despite FIR! @GovtofPakistan continues to ignore minorities & their rights under pressure from radical groups @MEAIndia @ANI" he tweeted out.

The issue was brought to light via a similar tweet by Sirsa back on February 4, wherein attached videos purportedly of communal violence displayed a Sikh family in Nankana Sahib being attacked by hooligans. Putting out the videos which display a scuffle, Sirsa said that the family was eventually beaten up by the group.