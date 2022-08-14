Chandigarh: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has objected to the hoisting of the tricolour at the Gurdwara Sahib in Madhya Pradesh's Indore under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign being run under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Shiromani Committee President Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami has ordered an investigation into the matter citing Sikh ethics.

Dhami said that Indore has a historical Gurdwara Imli Sahib belonging to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The Shiromani Committee has seen a picture of the Tricolour hoisting at Gurdwara Imli Sahib. Dhami said that at this historical Gurdwara Sahib belonging to Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji, only the Nishan Sahib of the Khalsa can be hoisted according to Sikh Rehat Maryada.

Shiromani Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the Gurdwara management or administration, whoever committed the mistake, is responsible for the incident. He has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. He said that whoever is found guilty in this investigation, further action will be taken against him.

The SGPC has already issued instructions not to hoist the tricolour in the Gurdwaras. The Shiromani Committee is of the opinion that only the Khalsa Kesari flag can be hoisted at any Gurdwara Sahib according to Sikh Rehat Maryada. Earlier, the Haryana government had said about hoisting the tricolor at the gurdwaras of the state. After which the Shiromani Committee objected and the Haryana government had to change its decision.