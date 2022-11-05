Chandigarh (Punjab): Founder of the US based Sikh separatist organisation, 'Sikhs for Justice' (SFJ), has threatened to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Punjab today. PM Modi is scheduled to reach Dera Beas at around 10 am where he will meet head of Dera Radha Soami, Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

Tight security arrangements have been made by the police administration for the PM's visit. Following this, SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun has threatened PM Modi and also asked Dera Beas chief not to meet PM, saying "Modi is a killer of farmers."

"If the head of the dera meets him and if any untoward incident takes place, the dera will be responsible for it" Pannun said in a video statement. The SFJ chief also referred to the murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri who was shot dead during a protest in Amritsar on Friday. Pannun called himself a “supporter of ballot” while PM Modi is a “supporter of bullet”.

"Whatever language you speak in Punjab, you will get an answer in the same language," he said. On the other hand, on Friday, PM Modi updated about his Punjab visit on Twitter: “Tomorrow, 5th November I will have the honour of visiting the Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB). Under the leadership of Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji, the RSSB is at the forefront of numerous community service efforts."

After the Punjab visit, PM Modi is scheduled to address public meetings in Himachal Pradesh in the run up to the November 12 assembly polls there. Significantly, the Interpol recently rejected a request by India to issue a red corner notice against Pannun and the SFJ.