Ludhiana: Ahead of upcoming municipal elections in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party has received a major boost with two councillors, along with scores of their workers from the Congress and the Akali Dal, joining the AAP on Tuesday. According to an AAP spokesman, councillors Kapil Kumar Sonu from ward number 68 and Satwinder Singh Javadi from ward number 70 joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Ludhiana.

Besides the councillors, several of their fellow workers also joined the Aam Aadmi Party with them. While the fresh joinings are believed to boost the AAP ahead of the municipal elections, the new party entrants are likely to put the party leadership in a dilemma with regard to tickets. After joining the AAP, the new councillors, who had won the last municipal elections from other parties, are looking forward to AAP tickets in the forthcoming polls.

Aam Aadmi Party worker Satnam Singh from ward number 73 said that he has been serving the ward since 2018 with dedication and will do whatever the party asks him to do. He, however, said that he has expectations of the ticket in the upcoming polls. Satnam Singh said that he will abide by the decision of the party leadership in this regard.

Lobbying by AAP MLAs: The new joinings into the AAP are partly attributed to the lobbying of AAP MLAs, who themselves joined the party in the run-up to the 2022 assembly elections. A large number of workers from the Congress and Akali Dal or the defeated leaders or those who did not get the tickets joined the Aam Aadmi Party.