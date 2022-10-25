Ludhiana (Punjab): Several fire accidents have been reported in Punjab's Ludhiana during Diwali celebrations but there has been no loss of life or injury, officials said on Tuesday. A fire broke out during the bursting of firecrackers at a residential flat-cum-warehouse in New Shivaji Nagar area. The people present at the spot immediately informed the fire brigade which rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

However, due to the door being locked from inside, the firefighting operation was delayed. The firefighters finally broke the door open and after much difficulty brought the fire under control. As per officials, 3 to 4 fire brigade vehicles were involved in the operation. Although there was no loss of life or injury reported in the incident, some goods in the warehouse have been burnt.

Similar fire incidents related to bursting of firecrackers have been reported in Ludhiana, but no loss of life or injury has been reported. Last year too, on the occasion of Diwali, as many as 52 fire accidents were reported in Punjab.