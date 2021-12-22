Chandigarh: Anand Dutta, one of the six accused convicted in the 2018 Kathua rape and murder case, has been granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The court has suspended the remaining sentence of police officer Anand Dutta on December 20. He has already enjoyed parole for eleven months.

Dutta is convicted of destroying evidence in the Kathua rape and murder case.

A division bench of Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa and Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj suspended the remaining sentence of Dutta and ordered his release on bail.

Sub-Inspector Dutta was convicted of offences punishable under Sections 34 and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code(RPC) and IPC section 201 for destroying evidence or giving false information to a screen offender.

Dutta's counsel argued before the court that he was falsely implicated by the prosecution. Advocate RS Cheema, appearing for the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, opposed the petition.

Sub Inspector Datta was the in-charge of the police station when the Kathua rape incident took place. He was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment.

