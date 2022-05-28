Ludhiana: Security at the Ludhiana Railway Station was beefed up on Saturday after an anonymous letter to Ludhiana city police threatened to blow up the station, alongside other stations such as Jalandhar, Phagwara, and Amritsar in the state. Police checking was intensified, with commuters entering and exiting the station being thoroughly checked. GRP and Ludhiana Police also gave basic training to employees to recognize and deal with any threats.

"Ludhiana railway station has received many threats in the past, which have resulted in enhanced security at the railway station. Security has been increased especially keeping in mind the upcoming occasion of Ghallughara. Hundreds and thousands of passengers come here, so it is impossible to check everyone. There are many routes that lead to the station. We have written to the Railways to ensure for the same," senior Punjab Police official Jaskaran Singh said.

