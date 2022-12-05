New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Punjab government over the rampant manufacturing and sale of illegal liquor and not doing anything to curb the menace of drugs and alcohol except for registering FIRs. The bench comprising Justice MR Shah and Justice CT Ravikumar directed the state to file a response in the court regarding what steps can be taken to stop the manufacturing and consumption of liquor.

The court asked the state to suggest a way to use the penalty amount in increasing awareness campaigns. "The state may also come out with a circular to have more effect and effective investigation and inquiry responsible for not keeping a check," ordered the court. The court was informed during one of the hearings that 36,000 FIRs have been registered for illegal liquor in the last two years.

Also read: Forced religious conversion against Indian Constitution: SC

"Youth will be finished, this is very serious. Punjab is also a border state," said J Shah. The court said that starting point of finishing the nation would be border states. The matter is likely to be heard after two weeks.