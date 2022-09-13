Tarn Taran (Punjab) : Sukhpreet Kaur, the wife of Sarabjit Singh who was killed in 2013 in a Lahore jail, died in a road accident on Monday. According to Swapandeep Kaur, the daughter of Sarabjit Singh, her mother Sukhpreet Kaur fell off a motorcycle on Sunday while going to Jalandhar. The incident took place in Bhikhiwind. She was then admitted to hospital where she succumbed to injuries on Monday.

Sukhpreet Kaur's cremation will be performed today. Sarabjit Singh was a farmer from Bhikhiwind town in Punjab, who used to live near the India-Pakistan border, and who mistakenly crossed the border while he was drunk. However, he was sentenced to death by a Pakistan court in 1991.

Singh was kept in the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore for 22 years and after that, he was beaten up by his inmates and was taken to hospital. Singh was declared dead by doctors at Lahore's Jinnah Hospital after being comatose for five days due to severe injuries in the head after an attack on him on the jail premises in 2013. During his 22 years in jail, his older sister Dalbir Kaur had fought against the system to release her brother.