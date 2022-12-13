Chandigarh: Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Cabinet Minister Ranjit Singh Brahmpura passed away on Tuesday at the PGI hospital in Chandigarh after a prolonged illness. Taking to Twitter, General Secretary Shiromani Akali Dal Bikram Singh Majithia said: "SAD has suffered a huge loss in the passing away of Jathedar Ranjit S. Brahmpura Ji. Jathedar Saab was a source of constant strength & inspiration. His absence will be sorely felt. I extend my deep condolences to Ravinder S. Brahmpura & the entire family on this tragic occasion." (ANI)