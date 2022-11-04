Chandigarh: Two days after suspending senior leader Jagir Kaur from the party over “anti-party activities”, the Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday announced its presidential candidate for the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) election scheduled for November 9. The Shiromani Akali Dal has announced the current SGPC president advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami as the presidential candidate for the election.

The announcement came after Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal's deliberations with party workers, senior Akali Dal leaders and members of the Shiromani Prabandhak Committee. The move comes two days after the SAD suspended senior leader Jagir Kaur from the party after she refused to back down from contesting the November 9 Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections. Kaur, who questioned the "lifafa culture" in the election by the SAD, was suspended by the SAD’s disciplinary committee led by former minister Sikander Singh Maluka.