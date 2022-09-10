Hoshiarpur (Punjab): Robbers broke open an ATM using a gas cutter and decamped with Rs 8.70 lakhs at Chotala village of Hoshiarpur district. The sarpanch of the village said that the robbers cut the ATM of Punjab National Bank with a gas cutter and looted Rs 8.70 lakhs from the ATM at around three o'clock at night. After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and launched a man-hunt to nab the robbers. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the CCTV cameras installed near the ATM in the village are also being examined by the police.

