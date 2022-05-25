Amritsar: Giani Harpreet Singh, the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, on Wednesday passed orders against the use of harmonium inside Sri Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple. As per orders, the use of harmonium at Sri Harmandir Sahib will be stopped gradually but not immediately, so that the devotees who come there get used to it.

The order further mentioned that instead of harmonium, traditional instruments will be used during kirtan at the Gurudwara. Shedding light on the rationale behind her decision, Giani Harpreet Singh said, "Harmonium is not an instrument used by Guru Sahibs. It is, in fact, an instrument provided by the British to India. It was brought to India during the British rule."

The decision was also agreed upon by SGPC President HS Dhami, while the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has also decided to implement this order. . It is believed that harmonium was first used in Sri Harmandir Sahib in 1901. Now, after 122 years, the order has been given to stop its usage, and it will be completely banned in the next three years.