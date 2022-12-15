Amritsar (Punjab): A family in Punjab's Amritsar has set an example by giving a grand welcome to their newborn daughter. Overjoyed with the birth of a girl child, the couple brought their baby home in a chariot along with drum beats.

Sagar and Jhanvi were blessed with a baby girl two days ago. Elated by this, the couple decided to welcome their baby with all their heart. The family members said, "A girl is the Lakshmi of the house. She should not be killed as a fetus as she brings happiness to her family. We are very happy that goddess Lakshmi has come to our house."

Sagar, father of the baby said," There are people who get disappointed on the birth of a girl child, that hurts me. Children are the blessings of God and we should be happy. When I got the news about the birth of my daughter, I discussed it with my family and made a plan for her grand welcome."

Also read: Woman held for killing 20-day-old sick daughter in Maha's Akola district

Expressing their happiness over the birth of a girl child, the grandmother and grandfather said that "we have never discriminated between a girl and a boy. But there are still some people in the society who feel sad when a daughter is born in their house."