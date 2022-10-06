Jalandhar (Punjab): With the motto of 'Recycle today for a better tomorrow, Ramanpreet Kaur with her team is engaged in various activities to help reduce the volume of waste going to the landfills. These Jalandhar-based eco-crusaders are recycling waste and making useful items out of them. Social activist Ramanpreet Kaur along with a bunch of crusaders are involved in varied activities to save Mother Earth and contribute their bit to maintaining ecology.

They recycle waste, make useful items out of them and distribute the same to people. They use old and unused clothes, old paper, tires, paint brushes, old plastic bottles, and many other waste items lying around the house and turn them into beautiful artifacts. Kaur has not only collected waste and turned them into decorative items, but she is also freeing society from the pollution caused by these waste items.

She is associated with campaigns like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Plastic Free India. Together with Jalandhar Municipal Corporation, she has done a lot of work on waste management and inspired people to segregate their waste and try to generate as lee waste as they can.

Ramanpreet Kaur has been collecting waste clothes and has engaged a couple of women in her project "Green Sparrows". This project was started two years ago. Under this project, she along with other women has been making handbags, rugs, purses, aprons, etc. from the waste cloth collected. These women also make decorative items by using old papers, tires, cycle rims, bottles, etc. She said, 'this way we are not just saving a bulk of waste from going into the trash, but also putting it to good use.'

These recycled items are then sold in the exhibitions organized in the city. According to Ramanpreet, "people show interest in buying these recycled goods but are not willing to spend much for the recycled products. Instead, people offer their help by providing us with waste materials." She said that recycling product requires a lot of effort but the amount offered is less.

Kaur said, 'the money collected after the sale of these products is distributed among the women. Green Sparrows project has not only helped in reducing waste from going into landfills but has also helped women to generate income.'