Amritsar: A 21-year-old youth from Barmer in Rajasthan who was repatriated to India on Tuesday after spending over two years in jail in Pakistan has appealed the Indian government to release the 700 Indian prisoners lodged in a jail in Karachi. Gemara Ram Meghwal, a resident of Barmer in Rajasthan, was repatriated on Tuesday to India after spending 21 months in a jail in Pakistan's Karachi.

Talking to the media on his arrival in Amritsar, Meghwal said that he was happy to be home. He, however, said that his heart goes out to the 700 Indian prisoners who are still languishing in the jail where he was held. "I am happy that I am returning home. But I want to appeal the media and the Indian government that 700 Indians are languishing in the jail in Karachi... I appeal the government to take up their release on priority and get them released as soon as possible,” Meghwal said.

Attari Wagah Border Protocol Officer Arun Mahal said that the second prisoner Raju, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, was released after around 6 years imprisonment. He too had inadvertently crossed the border. Mahal said that the two men had inadvertently crossed into the Pakistani territory and were arrested by the Pakistani rangers and sent to jail.

He said that the released prisoners were shifted to the Red Cross Bhawan in Amritsar on Tuesday following the directions of the Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar. Their family members will reach Amritsar on Wednesday and they will be handed over to them, Mahal said.

Meghwal had crossed over to the other side of the border fearing infamy in Barmer back in November 2020. Caught sneaking into the house of his girlfriend in nearby village in Barmer, Meghwal feared repercussions from his family members. He fled and crossed the border into the Pakistani territory, where he was arrested by the police for illegally crossing the border.

He was later lodged at a jail in Karachi. On Tuesday, he was released and repatriated to India along with another prisoner from Madhya Pradesh. The two prisoners returned home through Attari Wagah border on Tuesday. The released prisoners will be handed over to their families on Wednesday as per officials.