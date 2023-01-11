Fatehgarh (Punjab): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday spelled out that 'listening' is the spirit of his arduous Bharat Jodo Yatra. He was speaking from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab after paying obeisance at the Gurudwara. The Yatra kicked off in Punjab Wednesday morning after concluding its Haryana chapter on Tuesday.

Rahul said, "The spirit of this yatra is 'to listen'. We do not give long speeches here. This yatra is not about speaking but listening." Explaining his point he said, "We wake up at 6 am, walk for about 25 kilometers and listen to all of you for six to seven hours. After that, we keep forth our views for 10-15 minutes."

Lashing out at the BJP, Rahul said that the saffron brigade has deteriorated the atmosphere in the country by pitting one caste against the other, one language against the other. "They are trying to pit one caste against the other, one language against the other. They have deteriorated the atmosphere of the country. We thought the nation must be shown a different path- of love, unity and brotherhood. So, we began this yatra," Gandhi said adding that the yatra is raising the 'biggest' issues of India like hatred, violence, unemployment and inflation. The Yatra intends to fight against these issues, he said. The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the state of Punjab Tuesday evening.

The Congress leaders of Haryana handed over the Indian flag to the Congress leaders of Punjab at Dana Mandi in Sirhind following which the Punjab leg of the Yatra kicked off. The Yatris will take a break at 11:30 am and start from the grounds of Khalsa School in Mandi-Gobindgarh at 3:30 pm. Punjab Pradesh Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Waring, Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa and other Congress leaders will accompany Rahul Gandhi at the Yatra.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi paid a visit to Sri Harimandir Sahib in Guru Nagar Amritsar and offered his obeisance. He was seen wearing a saffron-colored turban. 'By reaching the Guru's door, at Sri Harmandir Sahib, faith in human values becomes even deeper. Sat Shri Akal!' he tweeted after his visit.

The Punjab leg of the Yatra will take a break on Lohri day (January 13th). Talking to reporters, Raja Waring said that the Punjab Congress is fully prepared to welcome the Bharat Jodo Yatra. 19 committees have been formed by the party and senior leaders have been assigned important responsibilities. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will traverse through Punjab for seven days following which it will enter Jammu and Kashmir via Pathankot.