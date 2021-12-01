New Delhi: In view of the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, Congress' former President Rahul Gandhi held a high-level meeting with the state leadership to give out a clear message to stay united.

The meeting which took place at Rahul Gandhi's residence, 12 Tughlaq lane in New Delhi was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi, state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu and in-charge Harish Chaudhary. Before the meeting, Gandhi also held deliberations with Punjab Congress former Chief Sunil Jakhar.

Apart from this, the Wayanad MP also held a separate meeting with the top three party leaders of Punjab including CM Channi, state party president Sidhu and Party former Chief Sunil Jakhar to understand their grievances.

According to the sources, the party high command has given a clear message to the state leadership to focus on the upcoming Assembly polls and to work hard for the party in a united manner.

The Punjab leaders have also been asked to avoid making public statements that hamper the party's image ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

This comes amid the continuous tussle within the state unit of Congress. While Sidhu has been railing his own government in Punjab, Jakhar is also taking potshots at Sidhu via social media.

The meeting lasted for almost three hours. However, none of the three leaders spoke to the media about the outcome of today's meeting.

The high-level meeting can be considered as a crucial one as Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined BJP on Wednesday.

Sirsa has been a prominent face of the Akali Dal in Delhi and was a strong supporter of the farmers' protests against the three contentious farm laws, which have recently been repealed in Parliament.