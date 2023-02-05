Ludhiana: Running races were held for juniors, seniors and also for the veterans at the Fort Raipur Games in Ludhiana. The elderly persons aged above 70 years also took part in the racing competitions enthusiastically. There were also races for girls. The boys' final race will be held tomorrow. The youngsters, who competed in the semi-finals, shared their experiences.

In the veterans category, the 100 meter race was held in which even septuagenarians participated. One Surinder Sharma won the race. He said that he has been winning it continuously for the past 7 years. Along with 100 m race, he has also participated in 400 m and 200 m races. Surinder Sharma has won gold medal in that too. He said that despite being 72 years old, he is completely healthy.

They eat home food. Besides, Surinder Sharma exercises in the morning and evening daily. He said that he goes to play in other parts of the country it addition to Punjab. Even there he won medals. Sharma advised today's young generation to pay attention to their body. Along with this, he also said that elimination of drugs is the duty of governments. If the government can eliminate terrorism, then it can also eliminate drugs, he said.

At the same time, Lavdeep Singh, who competed in the semi-final in the boys' races, said that he has previously won a gold medal at the national level. He said that he has been associated with sports for a long time and now he has to go to play in Chennai. Lavdeep Singh said that he now wants to do a good job. He wants to enhance the name of the country going forward.

Patiala's Surinder Kaur, who contested in girls' races, said that she has played at the national level. She has won many medals. She said that her main goal is to go to the Olympics and win a medal for India.