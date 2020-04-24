Ludhiana: The arrival of wheat crop commenced at Asia’s biggest grain market in Khanna city of Punjab.

The Punjab government has started wheat procurement with restrictions and social distancing.

But as compared to the previous year there is no rush in the mandis since limited coupons are being issued on a daily basis and because purchase centres have been set up at rice mills in the area.

The Secretary of the market committee said that all the instructions given by the government are being fully implemented. He said we are trying our best to ensure the labourers practice social distancing.

On the other hand, unseasonal rains have increased farmers' troubles. The government should issue passes to the farmers by observing the weather in advance so that they do not suffer any major losses.