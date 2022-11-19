Chandigarh: A student of Punjab University was arrested in connection with an alleged terror funding case, officials said on Saturday. The arrested accused has been identified as Arshdeep, a resident of Bhawanigarh in Sangrur district, pursuing MA at Punjab University, Chandigarh. He was arrested by a team of the State Special Operation Cell.

The accused is said to be associated with gangsters Lakhbir Singh Landa and Lawrence Bishnoi. He is also charged to have received funds from the ISI. Sources said the accused was arrested on the basis of his bank account details. Currently, the State Special Operation Cell is interrogating the accused while further investigation into the matter was going on.