Chandigarh: Punjab State Commission for Women Chairperson Manisha Gulati has been removed from the post after she was given an extension of three years by the Punjab government on October 18, 2020. According to the order issued by the Department of Social Security, Women, and Child Welfare in this regard, there is no provision to extend her tenure under the government rules.

The order issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Social Security and Women and Child Development, Kirpa Shankar Saroj stated, "Chairperson is mandated to hold office for three years only. There is no provision of extension beyond three years, in the act, for the sitting Chairperson or the member of the Punjab State Commission for Women."

“Whenever there is a vacancy, an advertisement has to be given in the newspaper inviting applications from deserving candidates for the post of chairperson and members. No person can be appointed on such an important post without following due procedure,” the order adds.

Manisha Gulati is often in the limelight for her comments in favor of women. Gulati is considered to be a close aide to Captain Amrinder Singh. It was Amrinder Singh who appointed her to the post of Punjab State Commission for Women Chairperson after becoming the Chief Minister.

Gulati, who was appointed to the post after the formation of the Congress government led by then CM Captain Amarinder Singh, joined the BJP last year, days ahead of the February 20, 2022 elections in Punjab.