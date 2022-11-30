Ludhiana: In a shocking incident, a man has allegedly raped a dog in Shimlapuri area of Ludhiana in Punjab after which the police have arrested the accused. It is learnt that the accused barged inside the neighbor's house and raped their female German Shepherd dog. The accused committed the horrific act while the neighbors had gone to a wedding ceremony.

A video of the incident reportedly shot by the nephew of the owner of the female dog is also being widely shared. In the video, the accused can be seen forcing himself on the dog by tying its legs. Soon after the video went viral, a local animal welfare organization brought the issue into the notice of the local police.

Police have arrested the accused whose identity is yet to be revealed.