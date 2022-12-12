Amritsar: The SGPC executive on Monday passed a resolution condemning the "efforts of the BJP-led Centre to implement" Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country. The resolution stated that BJP's Rajya Sabha member Kirodi Lal Meena moved a private bill in the Parliament seeking enactment of the UCC, which was supported by Union minister Piyush Goyal.

It further stated that the BJP-led Central government is moving forward Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh's agenda of making India a Hindu Rashtra.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, The BJP government wants to suppress minorities in the country, against which the voice will be raised at every level."

"Through UCC, the rights of the states will be affected, besides personal laws and religious beliefs of different communities or religions will be interfered with, he said. Dhami said the SGPC's executive strongly opposed the move for UCC, and also appealed to the state governments to pass resolutions against it. The SGPC chief also questioned the silence of Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairperson of National Commission for Minorities on the issue.

He alleged that on the issue of UCC, Lalpura has become a part of BJP's politics instead of representing minorities. Dhami asked Lalpura to either remain in the political post of BJP or represent the minorities in true sense as per the conduct of his constitutional post as chairperson of NCM. He also said the signature campaign started by SGPC for the release of Sikh prisoners, which it claims are lodged in different prisons despite having completed their jail sentences, is getting a great response from across the country and abroad. Dhami said so far more than 2.40 lakh proformas have been filled in by the people at different gurdwaras and online. (PTI)