Chandigarh: Employees of Punjab Roadways department will go on a strike on June 23 over the non-payment of salaries by the Punjab Roadways department. The salaries of employees of Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC Contract Workers of the Union is overdue for a long time. The strike will affect 28,000 government buses in the state.

PUNBUS and PRTC Contract Workers of the Union president Resham Singh Gill said that the AAP government has been creating unfavourable working conditions for the contractual employees like the previous Congress and SAD-BJP governments. As a result of which, the salaries of PUNBUS and PRTC employees are being paid very late every month resulting in protests over the payment of their salaries. He said that the families of these employees, who have been working day and night, are suffering due to delay in payments. Hence, the drivers and conductors are forced to drive the buses under mental stress. He said that the fear of accidents increases when the drivers and conductors work under stress.