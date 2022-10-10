Ludhiana: A woman was allegedly raped by a retired police officer, who threatened to kill her infant daughter in the Sahnewal area of Ludhiana in Punjab, police said on Sunday. The woman has lived with her husband and her daughter as a tenant at the house of the accused Gurdeep Singh Bajwa, a retired inspector at Mundian Khurd Colony for the last 20 days.

The victim complained that the accused barged into the room while her husband was away and raped her after threatening to kill her daughter, who was lying on the bed. The accused fled the spot before the woman's husband returned home. The woman later lodged a complaint with the police Chowki Mundiya Kalan.

Also read: 19-year-old gang-raped in UP's Mahoba; police launch manhunt

Police registered a case under relevant sections of law based on the statement of the victim. Police launched a man-hunt to nab the accused, who is absconding. The victim has been medically examined to ascertain the sexual assault.