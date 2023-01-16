Bhador (Barnala): Amid sweeping cold conditions across north India, the mercury in Punjab has been plunging with each passing day with Faridkot shivering at minus one degree Celsius on Sunday, officials said. As per the regional meteorological department, Amritsar reeled under severe cold as it recorded its minimum at 1.6 degrees on Sunday.

Regarding the minimum temperatures in other areas, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Bathinda and Gurdaspur experienced recorded the minimum temperatures of 4.9, 4.2, 8, 1 and 3.7 degrees respectively, an official said. Punjab, like other north Indian states, has been reeling under intense cold.

Farmer Harmeet Singh, a resident of Talwandi Road, said that the cold conditions are very harmful for the potato crop. I have planted potato crop on several acres of land. I'm afraid that the yield will decrease due to the cold conditions. He, however, has been expecting a bumper crop of wheat.

Navdeep Kumar Singla, a resident of Barnala Road, said that his vehicle, which was parked outside in his yard, was covered in dewdrops that had turned into ice due to intense cold. "I have never seen ice on my vehicle," he said. Significantly, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast that the cold wave to severe cold wave are very likely to continue over parts of North India including the national capital till Wednesday.

The cold to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many parts of Punjab and in Chandigarh till January 17 and thereafter in isolated pockets on January 18. The Union Territory of Chandigarh has extended the winter break for students up to eighth standard keeping in view the stern cold and fog spell in the region.