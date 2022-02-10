Hyderabad: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Arvind Kejriwal's wife and daughter are visiting Punjab on Friday to campaign for the party in for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections 2022.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 while the voting will take place in Goa, and Uttarakhand on February 14. “Tomorrow I am going to Dhuri with my daughter to ask for votes for my brother-in-law Bhagwant Mann,” Sunita Kejriwal, the AAP chief's wife wrote on Twitter. Reacting to her tweet, Mann wrote, “Sister-in-law, welcome to Punjab...people of Dhuri are eagerly waiting for you”.

Kejriwal is scheduled to address the 'Jan Sabha' on Friday where he will seek votes for AAP's Chief Minister face Bhagwant Mann. Mann is contesting the assembly polls from Sangrur Susat's Legislative Assembly constituency.

