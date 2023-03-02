Sangrur: In a major achievement for Sangrur district police in Punjab, Police Station Moonak in the state has been declared as the best police station in the state for the year 2022 by the union Home Ministry, officials said on Wednesday. Sangrur SSP Surendra Lamba while confirming the development termed it as a big success for Sangrur police.

SSP Sangrur Surendra Lamba said that the union Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India conducts an annual survey to select and rank the best police stations in states. This evaluation process is conducted across the country. Then the names of the top 10 selected police stations are announced in the final list.

Also read: Suspicious object found in police station compound wall in Ferozepur of Punjab

SSP Surendra Lamba said that the survey for the year 2022 was conducted by a firm named MS Trans Ruler Agri Consulting Services Private Limited. Based on the survey, 10 best police stations in India have been selected, he said. SSP Sangrur also said that according to the certificates issued by the Government of India, Moonak police station of district Sangrur has been selected as the best police station in Punjab.

Lamba also mentioned that MHA makes the selection possible through third party and other sources. As per the SSP, the residents under Moonak police station have also been very supportive in achieving this rare feat and they helped us with their positive feedback. While making the selection with regard to best police station, the performance of police stations across the country are taken into account.

The main criteria for selection of the best police stations includes the time taken by a police station to resolve cases, public perception about the respective police station, etc. All these factors are taken into account by the Government of India during the annual survey. Lamba said that earlier, Chhajli and City Sunam police stations of Sangrur have been declared the best police stations by the Government of India.

He congratulated the entire department for this achievement.