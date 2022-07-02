Sangrur (Punjab): Three persons were arrested by police on the charge of writing 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans in the district on Friday. The accused were arrested based on the CCTV footage. They have been identified as Resham Singh, Kulwinder Singh and Manpreet Singh. According to police, the accused wrote pro-Khalistan slogans and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), the name of the banned organisation, on the exterior walls and doors of Kali Mata Mandir in Sangrur on June 19 and 20. Later, they wrote the slogans on the walls of government offices, too, on June 26 and 27.

Speaking to the media, SSP of Sangrur Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, "Taking cognizance of it police launched a probe after registering a case against unknown persons. After examining the CCTV footage, police managed to identify them and arrested the three accused. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused Resham Singh had worked as a security guard in Chandigarh Elante Mall for six to seven years. During that time he befriended Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) head Gurpatwant Singh Pannu on social media and he was in touch with him over the phone for the past two years."

The SSP Sidhu further stated five mobiles and five SIM cards were recovered from their possession. A case has been registered against Pannu and further action has been initiated. SSP Sidhu said that the three accused were paid money to write Pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls. The money was transferred to their accounts and they indulged in this act as they need money. Apart from writing slogans in Sangrur, they also carried out a similar incident in Karnal where they also raised pro- Khalistan slogans.